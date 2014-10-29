MILAN Fiat Chrysler (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) has no intention to list stakes in Maserati, Alfa Romeo or any other of its brands, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday after announcing plans to list a 10 percent stake in luxury group Ferrari.

Marchionne also told analysts on a conference call he had no plans to increase the float in Ferrari beyond the planned 10 percent.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)