Farm and construction equipment maker CNH CNH.N rejected the terms of a proposed merger with Italy's Fiat Industrial FI.MI on Monday, saying they were not in the best interests of CNH and its shareholders.

Fiat Industrial, a truck and construction equipment maker spun off from car group Fiat FIA.MI, is seeking a merger with its 88-percent owned subsidiary CNH, hoping to compete more effectively with global rivals, such as Caterpillar (CAT.N).

Fiat has not published the exact terms of the share swap, which is based on market prices in March and April, before the plan was publicly disclosed.

But CNH stock has been trading at about half the valuation of rivals Caterpillar and John Deere (DE.N), fueling concern among investors that they are being sold short. Fiat argues it should not pay a premium as the deal will not create cost savings.

"It's a good plan, but CNH shareholders are not being adequately compensated for what we bring to the table in terms of our contribution to profits or synergies at the current offer price," said a CNH shareholder who asked not to be quoted.

A special committee set up to advise the board of CNH "unanimously concluded that the proposal is inadequate," CNH said in a statement.

Separately, Fiat Industrial said it was still pursuing a full merger and had asked advisors to explore whether the parties could agree on revised terms in the next few weeks.

Fiat Industrial announced on May 30 it was seeking a full merger with CNH.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier in October the plan was facing delays after independent CNH directors raised doubts about the terms of the all-paper offer.

Shares in Fiat Industrial were down 0.9 percent at 7.66 euros at 0750 GMT, underperforming the blue-chip Milan index .FTMIB, which was up 0.9 percent.

"Today's news is clearly a blow to (Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio) Marchionne's strategy of giving FI access to lower funding costs in the United States market, and having greater free-float in CNH shares, which would have made CNH shares a more attractive currency in the M&A arena," a London-based analyst said.

