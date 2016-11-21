Actress Lizzy Caplan poses at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monty Python star and screenwriter Terry Gilliam poses at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actress Marion Cotillard poses at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actors Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and his French co-star Marion Cotillard bring their new movie "Allied" to Europe this week, hitting the promotional trail for the World War Two thriller.

Pitt has kept a low profile since his split from Angelina Jolie in September after an incident in which the 52-year-old actor was reported to have lost his temper in front of one or more of their children.

Earlier this month he attended an "Allied" fan event in Los Angeles, hours after he was cleared of child abuse allegations.

Resuming promotional duties for the film, in which he plays Canadian intelligence officer Max Vatan alongside Cotillard's French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour, Pitt attended the film's premiere in Paris on Sunday night, where he was greeted by cheering fans asking for selfies and his autograph.

He and Cotillard were due to hit the red carpet in London later on Monday for the movie's British premiere.

In the film, which kicks off in 1942 North Africa, Vatan and Beausejour join forces to assassinate a German ambassador. They portray a married couple for their mission and later fall in love. However, their relationship is put to the test when Beausejour's allegiances are questioned.

"This one was more a universal story about ... love, I would say trust," Pitt said in Paris. "Trust in the person you love, trust in your intuition, trusting even the job you are doing, the mission itself, and that's what I most liked about the script. That's what I focused on really".

"Allied" hits cinemas worldwide from Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)