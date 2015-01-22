LOS ANGELES After winning an Oscar in 2013 for best supporting actress in the musical "Les Miserables," Anne Hathaway is taking on a new challenge as a producer.

"Song One" is an independent film also starring Hathaway, as an academic who finds connection through her brother's music after he falls into a coma. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year and will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday.

Hathaway, 32, talked to Reuters about her first producing experience, her Oscar and Catwoman.

Q: What does "Song One" explore through music?

A: Every time I say it's about the healing power of music, I feel like I have to dodge someone throwing a tomato at me because it sounds so sincere, but it's true.

I am someone who believes in that and ... I think this film is about second chances.

Q: What producing challenges did you face?

A: The practicalities of 'If you don't do it, it's probably not going to get done.' When you're an actor, there are so many safety nets under you. If you're playing an astronaut and you need to speak to an astronaut, the producer goes 'Here's an astronaut for you to talk to.' When you're the producer, you're like 'I have to go find this.' So this just woke me up to how really good a lot of producers I've worked with have been.

Q: Has your Oscar changed your acting ambitions?

A: I think it's just one of those things where it's a question mark - will that ever happen to me? And it's a question that has been answered; yes it happened to me. So I don't have that lingering question in my mind.

Q: With more superhero movies, as you've already played Catwoman in the "Dark Knight" films, would you reprise the role?

A: When you play Catwoman, you accept that you're not the only one that's ever played her, and you'll probably not be the last one ... it is bittersweet in that way. So, it's your role for a while, until the next one comes along.

For me, my version of the character was so based on the idea of existing in (director) Chris Nolan's Gotham, so I couldn't imagine reprising it with anyone else, and I don't think Chris has any plans to do that, so I think that's probably the end of the ride for me.

