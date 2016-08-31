Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
LONDON Aug 31 - Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan said he was happy if his heartthrob status drew more young fans to watch his new World War Two film, "Anthropoid".
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dornan was cheered by dozens of girls in London on Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of "Anthropoid", a period drama based on the true story of a 1940s operation to assassinate a Nazi officer.
"It's wrong to pigeonhole and try to say, 'It's only for this kind of people'. If people want to see it, based on my other work, that's fine. It's all good," Dornan told Reuters.
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.