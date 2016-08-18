Bollywood film stars Katrina Kaif (R) and Sidharth Malhotra pose for a portrait while promoting the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bollywood film stars Katrina Kaif (R) and Sidharth Malhotra pose for a portrait while promoting the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bollywood film stars Katrina Kaif (R) and Sidharth Malhotra pose for a portrait while promoting the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bollywood film star Sidharth Malhotra poses for a portrait while promoting the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bollywood film star Katrina Kaif poses for a portrait while promoting the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK It is not easy fusing a cocktail of genres including music, comedy and time travel into a movie, but the leading stars of new Bollywood film "Baar Baar Dekho" hope to convey a multi-faceted love story.

"Baar Baar Dekho," which translates as "Look Again and Again," centers on Jai (Sidharth Malhotra) and Diya (Katrina Kaif), two childhood sweethearts now grown up and getting ready for their wedding. Jai gets cold feet as he wonders how to balance his personal and professional life.

Through time travel, Jai is able to see what his future may look like in a few days, years and decades, and comes to a realization about his present.

"Imagine that you get a chance to see the future of your love story and whether you want to fix things, change things and learn some things from that or what you're doing at present," Malhotra told Reuters.

"It might look confusing in the trailer. But once you go through the journey, by climax it has a very nice message."

"Baar Baar Dekho," out in theaters Sept. 9, marks the feature film debut from director Nitya Mehra and the first time that Kaif and Malhotra have worked together.

Kaif, 33, known for Bollywood films such as 2009's "New York" and 2011's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," said she and Malhotra, 31, forged a connection during casting exercises where they were made to sit opposite each other and look into each other's eyes.

"These things are funny but they work. These ideas exist for a reason because they help you break the barriers which are there," Kaif said.

After filming, Malhotra, known for films such as 2014's "Ek Villain," was romantically linked to Kaif. However, the actors said dating rumors are always to be expected when they are single.

"If you're not in a relationship, which most people are aware of, or know about, then these kind of stories come. But they come and they also go the next day, they don't really live a long life," Kaif said.

"They just can't believe we're really, extremely good actors. There has to be something," Malhotra added.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)