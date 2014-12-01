Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of ''Veronica Mars'' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES When 50 people each pledged $250 towards Chris Lowell's directorial debut "Beside Still Waters" on Kickstarter, the actor rewarded them by getting slapped in the face 50 times, and sending them videos of the action.

That was in addition to sending backers photos from the set, annotated scripts, signed prints, personalized voice mails and other tokens of appreciation.

Lowell, 30, known for roles in "The Help" and "Veronica Mars," had already financed and filmed "Beside Still Waters" independently. But he hit a snag when it came to distribution.

"We were at the lowest point we had ever been with the movie, because we needed to raise $60,000," Lowell said.

With potential distributors backing away out of concern the audience wouldn't be big enough, Lowell took a cue from the "Veronica Mars" movie, in which he had starred, and which had raised $5 million through the crowd-sourced funding site Kickstarter.

In April this year, Lowell raised $207,061, more than three times the $60,000 goal, and this week saw the film released in limited U.S. theaters, digital and video-on-demand platforms.

"It was so profoundly successful that all these distributors who were on the fence about whether or not there would be an audience, were suddenly seeing a huge audience with thousands of people ... pledging," Lowell said.

With many of the 2,281 backers raising their pledges during the course of the fundraising month, Lowell attributed the success to engaging with fans personally.

"There was a real understanding that this was not a campaign run by a studio or social media companies," he said.

"Beside Still Waters" is a nostalgic tale of childhood friends reuniting as adults at a family lake house that is about to be sold, for one last weekend of fun and reminiscing. Lowell said the story resonated with the Kickstarter community.

But it may not be the right platform for his next project, directing a film about teen drug abuse.

"With this film, you could have blooper reels, you can tell jokes, you can be silly, you can talk about a bigger group of friends, which is the campaign itself," he said. "Drug abuse in teenagers in the South, you can't make a silly video about that."

