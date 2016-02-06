Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
British actress Emma Watson and German actor Daniel Brühl attended the premiere of "Colonia" in Berlin on Friday.The film, directed by Oscar winner Florian Gallenberger, is about a reclusive German sect founded in the 1970s in southern Chile.A young German couple Lena (Watson) and Daniel (Brühl) become entangled in a military coup.When Daniel is abducted by General Augusto Pinochet's secret police, Lena tracks him down to a sealed-off village called Colonia Dignidad, the center of a notorious cult, led by German lay preacher Paul Schäfer.
LOS ANGELES As co-creator David Lynch introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious small town setting of his show.