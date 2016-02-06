British actress Emma Watson and German actor Daniel Brühl attended the premiere of "Colonia" in Berlin on Friday.The film, directed by Oscar winner Florian Gallenberger, is about a reclusive German sect founded in the 1970s in southern Chile.A young German couple Lena (Watson) and Daniel (Brühl) become entangled in a military coup.When Daniel is abducted by General Augusto Pinochet's secret police, Lena tracks him down to a sealed-off village called Colonia Dignidad, the center of a notorious cult, led by German lay preacher Paul Schäfer.