LOS ANGELES - Sylvester Stallone has said he was "wrong" to initially doubt the making of "Creed", indie director Ryan Coogler's take on the "Rocky" franchise.

"The feel of this is extremely personal as opposed to 'just a movie', in you know, 'let's keep the film going out perhaps for financial reasons'," the Hollywood action star said at the “Creed” premiere.

"It took about two and a half years - 'Should I do this? Should I do this?' ... sometimes I have to admit I was wrong and he was right."

In the movie, Stallone's famed character Rocky Balboa is mentor to the son of his former rival Apollo Creed.