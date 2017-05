Will Ferrell hits an actress playing a member of the New Orleans Pelicans dance team with a ball during a stunt filmed for the movie 'Daddy's Home' at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Actor Will Ferrell films a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home during halftime of a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Actors Mark Wahlberg and Scarlett Estevez and Owen Vaccaro film a scene for the upcoming movie Daddy's Home while sitting courtside for a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Actors Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are back together on the big screen, playing rival father figures in the new comedy "Daddy's Home."

The duo last appeared together as mismatched New York City detectives in 2010's "The Other Guys." In their latest film, Ferrell is a radio executive who competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their biological father, a muscled motorcyclist played by Wahlberg, returns.

"Daddy's Home" opens in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day.