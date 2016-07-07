Actress Emma Watson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of ''Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology'' in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON British actress Emma Watson's latest movie, "The Colony," took just $61 in its UK box office opening weekend after showing in only three cinemas while immediately being made available for home streaming.

The film, already out in other countries, was released in the form of Video on Demand last Friday, the same day it began showing at the three UK cinemas. According to British Film Institute figures, it grossed 47 pounds ($61).

Watson, who played Hermione in the hugely successful "Harry Potter" films, stars alongside German actor Daniel Bruhl in the movie about a sect in 1970s Chile.

The actress will portray heroine Belle in Disney's remake of "Beauty and the Beast", set for release next year.

