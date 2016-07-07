Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
LONDON British actress Emma Watson's latest movie, "The Colony," took just $61 in its UK box office opening weekend after showing in only three cinemas while immediately being made available for home streaming.
The film, already out in other countries, was released in the form of Video on Demand last Friday, the same day it began showing at the three UK cinemas. According to British Film Institute figures, it grossed 47 pounds ($61).
Watson, who played Hermione in the hugely successful "Harry Potter" films, stars alongside German actor Daniel Bruhl in the movie about a sect in 1970s Chile.
The actress will portray heroine Belle in Disney's remake of "Beauty and the Beast", set for release next year.
($1 = 0.7746 pounds)
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.