A new trailer for "Harry Potter" spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", has been released, taking audiences to 1920s New York as "magizoologist" Newt Scamander arrives in the United States.

The lead character, who stops off in the city following his travels to find and document magical creatures, is played by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

A "magizoologist", in J.K. Rowling's make-believe universe, is somebody who studies magical creatures.

The "Fantastic Beasts" story is set in 1926 - decades before Rowling's fictional boy wizard Harry Potter begins his adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The new trailer shows more of the magical adventure and supporting cast members Colin Farrell and Katherine Waterston.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" opens in cinemas worldwide in November.