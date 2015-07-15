LONDON The hotly anticipated reboot of "Fantastic Four" edged closer for fans, with the film's final trailer showcasing the characters' super powers.

"Fantastic Four" out next month, stars Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan as the Four who acquire strange and powerful abilities.

Mara's Sue Storm can be seen making herself invisible while Jordan's Johnny Storm/The Human Torch engulfs himself in flames.

The trailer, which was shown at comics fan convention Comic-Con International last weekend and released on Tuesday, also shows Bell as Ben Grimm/The Thing and a flashback to the childhood of Reed Richards, played by Teller, conducting scientific experiments before becoming Mister Fantastic.

Full of special effects, the trailer also offers a glimpse of what the four are up against: hooded villain Doctor Doom.

The film is directed by Josh Trank, who earlier this year said he was stepping down from one of the upcoming "Star Wars" spinoff films to pursue other "original creative opportunities".

"Fantastic Four" is released in U.S. cinemas on Aug. 7.

(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)