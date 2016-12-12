Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
Fans of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise got a taste of the latest installment of the popular series with an action-packed trailer for the upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film.
The eighth "Fast and Furious" movie promises plenty of fast cars, chases and explosions as lead character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, goes rogue.
The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.
"The Fate of the Furious" is scheduled for release in April.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.