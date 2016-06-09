Cast member Ellen DeGeneres (R) and her wife Portia de Rossi pose at the premiere of 'Finding Dory' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Ellen DeGeneres poses at the premiere of 'Finding Dory' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Ellen DeGeneres waves at the premiere of 'Finding Dory' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Ellen DeGeneres squirts tequila during a gag for her television show at the premiere of 'Finding Dory' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

June 9 - A beaming Ellen DeGeneres arrived for the Hollywood premiere of Disney Pixar's "Finding Dory" on Wednesday, a film speculated over for 13 years and which she thought would never be made.

The U.S. talk show host and comedian reprises her role as Dory, an absent-minded and chatty blue tang fish in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated 2003 film "Finding Nemo".

"I'm just excited that it is finally here because I never thought it would happen. Honestly, it was a joke that I was talking about it so much that I kind of gave up," DeGeneres said of the film which opens in theaters on June 17.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)