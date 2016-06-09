Suicide suspected in death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
June 9 - A beaming Ellen DeGeneres arrived for the Hollywood premiere of Disney Pixar's "Finding Dory" on Wednesday, a film speculated over for 13 years and which she thought would never be made.
The U.S. talk show host and comedian reprises her role as Dory, an absent-minded and chatty blue tang fish in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated 2003 film "Finding Nemo".
"I'm just excited that it is finally here because I never thought it would happen. Honestly, it was a joke that I was talking about it so much that I kind of gave up," DeGeneres said of the film which opens in theaters on June 17.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
CANNES, France The makers of acclaimed Russian tragedy "Leviathan" screened their new movie at Cannes on Thursday, another personal drama with political overtones that the producer says politicians are sure to hate.