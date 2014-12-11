BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The Hollywood film awards season went into full gear on Thursday with the nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards, to be presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at a gala dinner on Jan. 11.

The following are noteworthy reactions from nominated actors and directors:

** "Although at times it felt we were flying without a net in this crazy film experiment, this has brought enormous joy to me. I am so proud of my actors and the whole team. It's a good day." - Alejandro G. Iñárritu, best director nominee, "Birdman."

** "It's not every day you get to work on this kind of project or with an ensemble of actors as talented and inspiring as this cast, and I am so grateful to our director, Alejandro Iñárritu, for the opportunity." - Michael Keaton, best actor nominee, "Birdman."

** "I was in the middle of attempting to do all my holiday shopping in a day when I got the call ... I am hugely grateful to the HFPA – and to Professor Stephen Hawking for his personal support in helping me to share his story with the world." – Eddie Redmayne, best actor nominee, "The Theory of Everything."

** "I'm overjoyed to hear this news! ... The greatest thanks to the HFPA, and to Jane Hawking for entrusting me with performing her moving and inspirational life story." – Felicity Jones, best actress nominee, "The Theory of Everything."

** "'Wild' is truly my baby and was a labor of love from the beginning." - Reese Witherspoon, best actress nominee, "Wild."

** "It's a great year for animation, and we're grateful that a film called 'The Lego Movie' can be appreciated and recognized in this way. Everything in the world may not actually be awesome, but this really is." - Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, writers/directors, best animated film nominees, "The Lego Movie."

** "There were a lot of strong films competing in this category, but we were fortunate. I don't want to sound cocky, but it is easy to get pampered and want more." - Ruben Östlund, director/writer, best foreign language film nominee, "Force Majeure."

