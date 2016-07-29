Palestinian film festival opens in Gaza
GAZA The Gaza Strip's film festival opened on Friday with artists and audience walking along a red carpet laid on a floor built from the rubble of homes destroyed in wars with Israel.
In recent years, Hollywood has been eyeing the Chinese movie audience as China is one of the largest international film markets, and the two worlds come together in the trailer for upcoming film “The Great Wall,” which debuted Thursday.
Hollywood actor Matt Damon stars alongside Asian superstar Andy Lau in the new film by Chinese director Zhang Yimou, the filmmaker of successful Asian crossover films, 'Hero' and 'House of Flying Daggers'.
Damon played the same role in Hollywood remake 'The Departed' as Andy Lau did in the original Hong Kong crime drama 'Infernal Affairs'.
“The Great Wall,” out in China in December and in the U.S. next February. demonstrates Yimou's stylistic trademarks of martial arts and saturated filters, and is centered around the mysterious origins of The Great Wall of China and what the wall's original purpose was.
China’s strict censorship laws have prevented many Hollywood films from being released in mainland China. To counter that, American studios are now co-producing big budget blockbusters with Chinese investors.
Co-produced films in recent years have included 'Star Trek Beyond', 'Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation', 'Pacific Rim', 'Kung Fu Panda 3', 'Iron Man 3' and 'Looper'.
SHANGHAI Walt Disney Co's latest outing of "Pirates of the Caribbean" rolled out the red carpet in Shanghai on Thursday in a rare world premiere in China for a Hollywood blockbuster as U.S. producers look to woo moviegoers in the Middle Kingdom.