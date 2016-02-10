LONDON Dakota Johnson led her fellow "How to be Single" cast members Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann and Alison Brie on a pink carpet at the European premiere of their romantic comedy on Tuesday, and the actresses joked about joining her in the "Fifty Shades" follow-up.

Set in New York City, "How to be Single" tells the story of a group of women and men as they try to make sense of modern dating, relationships, partying and their careers.

Johnson, 26, said it was "incredible" and "special" to work with established comedians like Wilson and Mann.

"It's something that drew me to the film in the first place, because these women are pretty extraordinary," she told Reuters.

Johnson is best known for her portrayal of Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey", based on the E.L. James erotic book trilogy. The sequel, "Fifty Shades Darker", is scheduled for release next year.

"It's going to be really great, I think we're going to make a really awesome film," she said.

"It has some thriller aspects ... it's pretty awesome."

Her "How to be Single" co-stars joked about whether they would be allowed cameos in "Fifty Shades Darker" or the final film "Fifty Shades Freed".

Wilson said Johnson had recommended she play a "dominatrix character" in the third film.

"She said it was very sexy and that I'd be totally right for it. Who knows, I'm very busy with lots of other projects, so who knows whether I'll be doing that role," she said.

Brie added: "I've tried to get in there but I just don't know if it's going to happen. I could get in the third maybe. Fingers crossed."

Mann said she would be more interested in working behind the camera.

"No, I have no plans to do that (make an appearance in "Fifty Shades" sequels). Maybe direct it. Yeah that's a good idea right. That'd be fun," she said.

"How to be Single" hits U.S. cinemas on Feb. 12 and opens in the UK on Feb. 19.