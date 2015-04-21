German director Roland Emmerich poses on the red carpet before the German Film Prize (Lola) ceremony in Berlin April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON Production on the sequel to sci-fi action blockbuster "Independence Day" is under way, one of the cast has revealed, nearly 20 years since the box office hit was released.

U.S. teenage actress Joey King posted a picture of herself on Twitter alongside the film's director Roland Emmerich with the caption: "Headed to start filming #IndependenceDay with @rolandemmerich and our wonderful producers!"

Emmerich, who also directed the 1996 alien invasion adventure, reposted the picture on his Facebook page with the caption "New Mexico or bust! Less than two weeks until filming begins".

Packed with special effects and human drama, "Independence Day" grossed $817.4 million and earned an Academy Award in the best effects, visual effects category.

In one of the film's most famous scenes, an alien ship attacks and destroys the White House.

Much of the original cast are set to return, with Emmerich confirming last week on Twitter that U.S. actors Bill Pullman and Judd Hirsch had signed up for "Independence Day 2".

Jeff Goldblum, who also starred in the original, also returns for the sequel, while Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who stars "The Hunger Games" series, is a new addition alongside "White House Down" actress King.

However Hollywood star Will Smith will not be reprising his role as Captain Steven Hiller, according to media reports.

The film is scheduled to be released in June 2016, nearly 20 years after "Independence Day" premiered.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)