Scientific fact meets science fiction in action thriller 'Criminal,' out in theaters on Thursday. The film follows grizzly convict Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) who gets chosen by the CIA to have memories of a dead agent (Ryan Reynolds) implanted in his head to thwart a terrorist attack.

The film, which was shot on location in the UK, sees Costner's character become confused by his memories and break out of custody immediately after the memory transfer operation.

"It is one of those leap of faith movies," Costner said. " Could this happen? We are dealing with memory exchange. We're dealing it with animals, of course. I think no doubt though if the world was in the balance, I don't think they'd have a problem risking someone's life like they did with me, so I just try to play it honest. I know it's a big leap. I know when something's really grounded and we know when we have to make a big leap but movies can do that and we try to and I hope we got over that hump."