LOS ANGELES - Actors Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett and Aaron Eckhart took to the red carpet Tuesday night for the premiere of action thriller "London Has Fallen".The film is the sequel to the 2013 "Olympus Has Fallen" and sees Butler reprise his role as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who this time uncovers a deadly plot targeting world leaders."What got me excited was the scope on this canvas, just making the whole thing bigger and more fun," Butler said.

"Now we are in London and it's an attack on a whole bunch of the world leaders. It just happens on a massive scale, it is not just the White House anymore."

"London Has Fallen" hits U.S. cinemas on March 4.