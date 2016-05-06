The latest film adapted by a book by John le Carre premiered in London on Thursday (May 5), with stars Naomie Harris and Damian Lewis taking to the red carpet at the screening in London's Mayfair. Our Kind of Traitor' follows married couple Perry (Ewan McGregor) and Gail (Naomie Harris) as they meet a money launderer for the Russian mafia (Skellan Skarsgard) and travel from Marrakesh to Paris, Bern and the French Alps as they try to help MI6 protect their new friend and his family. Damian Lewis, who plays MI6 agent Hector in the film said he researched his complex role in a rather unorthodox way. "Well, I met some MI6 agents, operatives, people who were working in embassies abroad and I had a very nice slap up lunch in a club in London.” He said, “That's my kind of research." The film features some stunning scenery - both in Marrakesh and in Europe. Naomie Harris - who plays a barrister married to lead character Perry (portrayed by Ewan McGregor) who gets embroiled in the Russian mafia spoke about her favorite place she filmed. "I really loved the French Alps, you know. I really loved being able to just get up in the morning and go for walks for miles and not see anybody in the wilderness." She said, "I absolutely loved that, but Stellan Skarsgard, who plays Dima, absolutely hated it. He was like, "get me out of here, there's nothing to do". So they had to kind of get him off to Paris quickly to get some life and action. But I was very happy there". 'Our Kind of Traitor' is full of twists and turns, stunning locations and, unusually for a movie of this genre, quite a few laughs. It's set to be released in the UK on May 13 and in the U.S. in July.