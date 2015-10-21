NEW YORK - Items belonging to action star Sylvester Stallone and up for grabs in an upcoming auction have gone on display in New York, offering a peek of the props the Hollywood actor used in his "Rocky" and "Rambo" movies.

Fans will have the chance to bid for personal items, props and costumes such as the black leather jacket and boxing gloves Stallone wore as Rocky Balboa and the bandana used by his character John Rambo at an auction in Los Angeles in December.

Fans came from near and far for the public display.

"The boxing gloves would be wonderful to have," visitor Sandi Bishop, who flew in from North Carolina for the event, said. "If I could have one piece of something, probably the boxing gloves."