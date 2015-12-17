A visitor poses with a character from the Star Wars film series during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Characters from the Star Wars film series are seen during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Characters from the Star Wars film series are seen during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A visitor takes a picture of character Yoda from the Star Wars film series during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Walt Disney Co's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," billed as the biggest movie release of the year, raked in $14.1 million in ticket sales on its opening day in some international markets.

The movie opened at a number of European markets, including France, Italy, Sweden and Belgium, on Thursday.

Star Wars is expected to haul in between $180 million and $223 million in the United States and Canada from its Thursday night debut through Sunday, according to experts.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)