A visitor takes a picture of character Yoda from the Star Wars film series during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A visitor poses with a character from the Star Wars film series during a press preview for the exhibit 'Star Wars Identities' at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LOS ANGELES "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened with a record-breaking $248 million at the North American box office, and $529 million globally over its opening weekend, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.

The film, which rebooted the "Star Wars" franchise, garnered the biggest opening weekend both domestically and internationally, and pushed Disney's 2015 box office gross past the $5 billion mark.

"The Force Awakens" opened in some international markets on Dec. 16 before rolling out in U.S. and Canada from the night of Dec. 17. It has set box office records for biggest opening in countries including the United Kingdom, Australia and Russia.

The film smashed through the previous biggest global box office opening record, $524 million set by Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" earlier this year.

Disney's slate of hit films this year has included Marvel's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Ant-Man," Pixar animation "Inside Out" and live action fairytale "Cinderella."

