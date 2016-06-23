Darth Vader, the much-feared “Star Wars” Sith Lord and one of the most notable villains in film, will be back on the big screen for December’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ franchise producer Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly this week.

Kennedy said Darth Vader will appear in the film “sparingly,” and will once again be voiced by James Earl Jones.

"At a key, strategic moment, he's going to loom large," Kennedy teased.

Darth Vader was the villain fought by the Rebel Alliance in 1977’s “A New Hope” and 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back,” before being defeated in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” The character’s origin story was at the center of the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, released between 1999 and 2005. Darth Vader was mentioned briefly in last year’s blockbuster reboot, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as an inspiration for new franchise bad guy, Kylo Ren.

Fans have been speculating about the connection between “Rogue One,” billed as a standalone story from the greater “Star Wars” universe, and “The Force Awakens,” but Kennedy hinted that there may not be one.