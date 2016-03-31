"Star Wars" actor John Boyega talked about the "cool" and "crazy" experience of joining the sci-fi franchise and working with a new director on "Episode VIII" on Tuesday.

Boyega was attending the UK gala screening of "Secrets of the Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey", a documentary on the making of the international blockbuster directed by J.J. Abrams.

"It's a definite cool experience and there's something that is quite crazy about this whole thing of 'Star Wars' and how much people still love it after so many years," Boyega said of the movie's success.

"I'm so glad that I got to play a part in this huge story."

"Episode VIII", written and directed by Rian Johnson, will continue the tale of new characters Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

When asked about the difference between working with Abrams and Johnson, Boyega said: "J.J. and Rian come from the same ilk in terms of creativity."

"But Rian has his own thing and I know that Rian's thing suits 'Star Wars' and it suits the future story, especially continuing with Finn and continuing with Rey and our new lady Kelly [Marie Tran]. It's going to be really, really fun."

Disney is also planning to expand the "Star Wars" universe with spin-offs, including one about a young Han Solo.

The studio has yet to reveal who take on the role made famous by Harrison Ford and Boyega said he was keeping a close eye on developments.

"I think fundamentally it's that charm. I think we forget that this is not the Han Solo from the trilogy, this is a younger Han Solo," he said. "So there's a chance for him to be a different person and to still have the same charm we all know but a new take at the character."

Boyega suggested he was throwing his support behind fellow British actor Taron Egerton, who, according to a media report, could be one of the main contenders for the role.

"Taron, go get it, go get it, Taron. Go get it," Boyega said.