NEW YORK - The battered leather jacket worn by Harrison Ford in the latest “Star Wars” movie has been put up for auction in New York to help a cause dear to the actor’s heart. Ford, 73, signed and donated Han Solo’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” jacket to help raise money for research into epilepsy – a condition he recently revealed that his adult daughter Georgia Ford suffers from.

Harrison said he was impressed with the work done by the FACES (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures) unit at New York University’s Langone Medical Center. “I hope this jacket will provide some means to further that exploration. This is a cause that is near and dear to me and unlike the cynical Han Solo, I’ve got a good feeling about this,” he said.

Harrison told reporters earlier in March that his daughter Georgia, 26, had suffered seizures since she was a child and that doctors at the Langone Medical center had finally diagnosed epilepsy as the cause some eight years ago.

Bidding for the leather jacket stood at $33,000 on Wednesday (March 30) and the online auction continues until April 11 at the website.