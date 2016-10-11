King of Cannes Haneke could get record third Palme d'Or with "Happy End"
CANNES, France Austrian director Michael Haneke could take a record third Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where "Happy End" screened on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie “The Accountant” in Los Angeles on Monday.
The American actor plays Christian Wolff, a small town accountant who secretly keeps the books for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.
"This is a great movie. It’s very original, very fresh. I loved the concept and the character, so the whole thing was a lot of fun," Affleck told Reuters at the premiere.
Affleck’s co-stars include Anna Kendrick, John Lithgow, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.
Addai-Robinson said Affleck's role showed that "somebody that's comfortable with numbers can also be sexy and own their profession. You've got to give a movie for the accountants out there so they can have their hero moments as well."
The film is scheduled for release on Friday.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Sophia Soo)
