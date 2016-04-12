LOS ANGELES - Actor Chris Hemsworth joined leading ladies Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt and Jessica Chastain on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday for the premiere of fantasy film "The Huntsman: Winter's War".

The prequel to the 2012 "Snow White and the Huntsman", which was inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairytale, sees Theron and "Thor" actor Hemsworth reprise their roles as evil Queen Ravenna and The Huntsman.

"The fairytales in the past were predominately the damsel in distress and the female would be rescued by the male or the prince. This time it's the other way around," Hemsworth said.

"I think about my daughter and I would love for her to see a film like this, where woman are empowered and in charge of their own destiny and they can lead armies and are warriors and can take over kingdoms and so on. It was exciting."

The story follows Ravenna and her sister Freya (Blunt) as they seek kingdom domination with The Huntsman and his bow and arrow wielding love interest Sara (Chastain) battling to defeat them in their quest.

"The Huntsman: Winter's War" hits U.S. cinemas on April 22.