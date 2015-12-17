Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Tom Hardy pose at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Will Poulter poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Domhnall Gleeson poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Grace Dove poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Tom Hardy arrive at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Tom Hardy poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio poses at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (C) poses with cast members Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and Forrest Goodluck at the premiere of 'The Revenant' in Hollywood, California December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - Mexican director Alejandro G. Inarritu led his "The Revenant" cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy on the red carpet for the movie's premiere on Wednesday.

Filmed in Canada and Argentina under tough conditions, the plot is based on the 1820s true story of Hugh Glass, who seeks revenge after being abandoned by members of his own hunting team following a brutal mauling from a bear.