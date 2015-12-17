A minute with: Dev Patel talks politics, typecasting
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES - Mexican director Alejandro G. Inarritu led his "The Revenant" cast including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy on the red carpet for the movie's premiere on Wednesday.
Filmed in Canada and Argentina under tough conditions, the plot is based on the 1820s true story of Hugh Glass, who seeks revenge after being abandoned by members of his own hunting team following a brutal mauling from a bear.
DUBAI "Lion" star Dev Patel talked to Reuters this week about his views on politics, typecasting in the film industry and his next film project.
LOS ANGELES Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.