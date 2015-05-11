Director of the movie Brad Bird poses at the premiere of 'Tomorrowland' at AMC theatres in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Britt Robertson poses at the premiere of 'Tomorrowland' at AMC theatres in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member George Clooney poses with a fan at the premiere of 'Tomorrowland' at AMC theatres in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member George Clooney poses with co-stars Britt Robertson (L) and Raffey Cassidy at the premiere of 'Tomorrowland' at AMC theatres in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Writer Jeff Jensen poses for a portrait while promoting his upcoming movie 'Tomorrowland' in Beverly Hills, California May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Raffey Cassidy poses for a portrait while promoting her upcoming movie 'Tomorrowland' in Beverly Hills, California May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Brad Bird (L) poses with cast members George Clooney and Britt Robertson for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie 'Tomorrowland' in Beverly Hills, California May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members George Clooney and Britt Robertson pose for a portrait while promoting their upcoming movie 'Tomorrowland' in Beverly Hills, California May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ANAHEIM, Calif. George Clooney teams up with Disney for the expected summer box office hit "Tomorrowland", a futuristic adventure which the Hollywood actor says he was drawn to because of its hopeful message.

Clooney, known for his roles in "Ocean's Eleven" and "Syriana", plays the jaded former boy-genius Frank, who joins teenage science-fan Casey (Britt Robertson) on a mission to unearth the secrets of a place somewhere in time and space called "Tomorrowland".

The movie, which also stars British actor Hugh Laurie, is directed by Brad Bird, known for Academy Award-winning animated feature films "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles".

"I know that Brad is an optimist and he wanted to write a film that said that every time we turn on the news as we do and see how bleak it is, that it doesn't have to end that way; there's a future out there if you get involved, and I like the idea of it," Clooney said at the film's premiere on Saturday.

"I loved the idea of the story ... I liked the ending, I like the way they talked about those subject matters."

Clooney walked the blue carpet for the film's premiere at Disneyland in Anaheim, near Los Angeles, alongside his wife Amal and cast members Robertson and Raffey Cassidy.

"People know (Clooney) for his humanitarian work and that he is willing to step out and take an unpopular stand if he believes it is right," Bird said. "And that is good for this character because the character Frank is an idealist and it is about struggling with idealism too."

"Tomorrowland" will be released on May 22.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)