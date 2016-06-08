SHANGHAI Hundreds of "Warcraft" fans celebrated the release of a new film based on the popular video game in Shanghai on Tuesday night, with costumes as well as a marriage proposal.

Dressed as "World of Warcraft" characters, fans posed for photos before watching the movie, which brings the fantasy world explored in the role-playing game to cinema screens. One fan even proposed to his girlfriend to loud cheers from spectators.

"We met because of 'Warcraft'. I want to take our relationship forward through 'Warcraft'," Xue Haokun said.

"I hope our love can last forever like 'Warcraft'."

(Reporting By Reuters Television)