LONDON The stars of new action fantasy "Warcraft" met their characters' wax doubles on Friday at a new exhibit dedicated to the movie at London's Madame Tussauds museum.

Actor Travis Fimmel who plays Lothar, Paula Patton who plays Garona and Toby Kebbell who plays Durotan, turned out for the unveiling of the waxwork figures, posing alongside them for photographs.

"Warcraft" began its worldwide cinema rollout this week.

(Reporting By Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)