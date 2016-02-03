Suicide suspected in death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
BERLIN - Male models Derek and Hansel are back. "Zoolander 2", the sequel to the 2001 hit comedy, premiered in Berlin on Tuesday night, with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprising their popular roles.
The duo were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Penelope Cruz and Will Ferrell, who returns as the villainous Mugatu.
"It was obviously great to work in a city like Rome and to be kind of back together with Ben and Owen and that sort of thing but it was a pretty tight schedule," Ferrell said.
"There were a lot of days where you're running around and wearing some uncomfortable corset you can't breathe in. And I had people sticking pens in me, things like that. So it's not really a funny story but it's a painful story. But for your art you sometimes have to suffer."
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
CANNES, France The makers of acclaimed Russian tragedy "Leviathan" screened their new movie at Cannes on Thursday, another personal drama with political overtones that the producer says politicians are sure to hate.