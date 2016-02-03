Cast members U.S. actors Owen Wilson (L) and Will Farrell pose during a photo call before the fans screening of their latest film 'Zoolander 2' in central Madrid, Spain, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cast member U.S. actor Owen Wilson poses with fans during a photo call before the fans screening of his latest film 'Zoolander 2' in central Madrid, Spain, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BERLIN - Male models Derek and Hansel are back. "Zoolander 2", the sequel to the 2001 hit comedy, premiered in Berlin on Tuesday night, with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprising their popular roles.

The duo were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Penelope Cruz and Will Ferrell, who returns as the villainous Mugatu.

"It was obviously great to work in a city like Rome and to be kind of back together with Ben and Owen and that sort of thing but it was a pretty tight schedule," Ferrell said.

"There were a lot of days where you're running around and wearing some uncomfortable corset you can't breathe in. And I had people sticking pens in me, things like that. So it's not really a funny story but it's a painful story. But for your art you sometimes have to suffer."