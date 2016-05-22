CANNES, France Feature film award winners at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday:
Palme d'Or (Best Film): "I, Daniel Blake", directed by Ken Loach (Britain)
Grand Prix: "Juste la Fin du Monde" (It's Just the End of the World), directed by Xavier Dolan (Canada)
Jury Prize: "American Honey", directed by Andrea Arnold (Britain)
Best Director: Cristian Mungiu (Romania) for "Bacalaureat" (Graduation) and Olivier Assayas (France) for "Personal Shopper"
Best Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi (Iran) for "Forushande" (The Salesman)
Best Actress: Jaclyn Jose (Philippines) in Brillante Mendoza's "Ma' Rosa"
Best Actor: Shahab Hosseini (Iran) in Asghar Farhadi's "Forushande" (The Salesman)
