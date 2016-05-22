Director Ken Loach (L), Palme d'Or award winner for his film ''I, Daniel Blake'', reacts next to actor Mel Gibson (C) and Director George Miller, Jury President of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France,... REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France Feature film award winners at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday:

Palme d'Or (Best Film): "I, Daniel Blake", directed by Ken Loach (Britain)

Grand Prix: "Juste la Fin du Monde" (It's Just the End of the World), directed by Xavier Dolan (Canada)

Jury Prize: "American Honey", directed by Andrea Arnold (Britain)

Best Director: Cristian Mungiu (Romania) for "Bacalaureat" (Graduation) and Olivier Assayas (France) for "Personal Shopper"

Best Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi (Iran) for "Forushande" (The Salesman)

Best Actress: Jaclyn Jose (Philippines) in Brillante Mendoza's "Ma' Rosa"

Best Actor: Shahab Hosseini (Iran) in Asghar Farhadi's "Forushande" (The Salesman)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)