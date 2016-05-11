Veteran director Woody Allen drafted his cadre of stars for his latest film “Café Society” to open the 69th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, as actors Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg and Blake Lively walked the red carpet.

This is the third time that a film by Allen, 80, has been chosen to open the prestigious French festival, but “Café Society” will not be part of the festival’s film competition.

Allen and his stars were joined by Cannes jury members including Australian director George Miller, American actress Kirsten Dunst, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, French singer/actress Vanessa Paradis and last year's Palme d'Or winner Laszlo Nemes of Hungary. The jury will judge the 21 films in competition and decide which one will bring back home the coveted Palme d'Or prize on May 22.