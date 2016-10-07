Suicide suspected in death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
LONDON Harshvardhan Kapoor was supported by members of his famous acting family at the European premiere of his debut film 'Mirzya' on Thursday.
Harshvardhan, who stars alongside Saiyami Kher in the romantic thriller, was joined by his father, 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Anil Kapoor, and sister, actress Sonam Kapoor, on the red carpet in London.
'Mirzya' is released worldwide on Friday.
(Reporting by Alex Frazer. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has died unexpectedly at 52, his publicist said on Thursday, and police in Detroit said they are treating the death as a possible suicide.
CANNES, France The makers of acclaimed Russian tragedy "Leviathan" screened their new movie at Cannes on Thursday, another personal drama with political overtones that the producer says politicians are sure to hate.