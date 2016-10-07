LONDON Harshvardhan Kapoor was supported by members of his famous acting family at the European premiere of his debut film 'Mirzya' on Thursday.

Harshvardhan, who stars alongside Saiyami Kher in the romantic thriller, was joined by his father, 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Anil Kapoor, and sister, actress Sonam Kapoor, on the red carpet in London.

'Mirzya' is released worldwide on Friday.

(Reporting by Alex Frazer. Editing by Patrick Johnston)