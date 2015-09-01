The 72nd Venice Film Festival logo is pictured the entrance of the venue in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian model and actress Elisa Sednaoui poses for photographers a day before the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Final preparations were underway on the Venice Lido on Tuesday ahead of the opening day of the 72nd Venice film festival.

The world's oldest film festival kicks off on Wednesday with a gala screening of Baltasar Kormakur's "Everest", based on the 1996 climbers' disaster on the world's highest mountain.

There are 21 films in competition, including Tom Hooper's "The Danish Girl" starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as one of the first known people to undergo a sex change operation, and performance artist Laurie Anderson's "Heart of a Dog".

The festival runs Sept. 2-12.