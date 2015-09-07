'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No.1 with $145 million
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf walked the red carpet for his film "Man Down" at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.
The "Transformers" actor portrays a U.S. marine in the movie, who comes face to face with loss, death and betrayal.
LONDON Ridley Scott, the English director of three of the sci-fi horror "Alien" films, says he is heading into a wider universe with the latest in the series: "Alien:Covenant."