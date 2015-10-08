LONDON Daniel Craig, the British actor who will be appearing as James Bond for the fourth time in "Spectre" released later this month, has told an interviewer he would rather slit his wrists than play 007 again.

"I'd rather break this glass and slit my wrists," Craig, 47, told an interviewer for Britain's "Time Out" entertainment magazine, when asked over breakfast if he would sign up for the role again.

"No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. All I want to do is move on," Craig said in the interview which was posted on Time Out's website this week.

The magazine says the interview was conducted in July, just after filming on the 24th Bond film was completed.

Craig said that living up to the image Bond has to project is onerous, and he had put everything into the latest one.

"Every idea I’ve had for a Bond movie, I’ve stuck into this one. It’s gone in. The Bond bank is dry. If you’re asking me what would I do with another Bond movie? I haven’t a clue. Go into space? Let’s do it! They already did it. Let’s do it again."

"Spectre" will be released in Britain and Ireland on Oct. 26 and in the rest of the world in early November.

