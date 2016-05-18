The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) commissioner Cathie Armour speaks during an interview in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY/HONG KONG Australia's markets watchdog is in the advanced stages of an investigation into the fixing of benchmark interest rates in which it has already hauled two of the country's major banks to the courts, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) launched two separate court actions against ANZ Banking Group (ANZ.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) earlier this year for allegedly fixing the bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW), an allegation both banks have rejected.

"We are in advanced stages of our investigation in relation to the other organizations that we were looking at but we haven't formed any conclusions at this stage," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour told the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit.

"We are very keen to complete this process and come to a conclusive view on the outstanding investigations," she said, but did not give a timeframe for the investigation to be completed.

The BBSW is the primary interest rate benchmark used in Australian financial markets to price home loans, credit cards and other financial products worth trillions of dollars.

ASIC, which is Australia's corporate, markets and financial services regulator, will also publish a report by July on equity research independence and will seek industry feedback before introducing definitive guidance, Armour told the summit held at the Reuters office in Sydney.

The regulator is looking to eliminate the conflicts of interest that can emerge when analysts or, the bank they work for, participate in deals involving companies they cover.

"The plan is to get some feedback on what we've found and think about whether we need to introduce some more definitive guidance."

Late last year, ASIC asked UBS Australia's securities arm to take remedial steps at its Australian research house following an investigation into its control and compliance practices.

The investigation was triggered by allegations that UBS, who was advising the partial sale of an electricity network in the country's biggest ever privatization, removed negative parts of a supposedly independent analyst report after the state's government ordered it to do so. UBS had declined to comment at the time.

Regulators in United States and Europe have tightened the screws on equity research over the past decade, amid fears analysts had been pressurized to provide favorable research in order to win business.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Michelle Price in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)