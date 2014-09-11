STOCKHOLM The top chief of biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards denies having traded illegally in the company's shares, the firm's chairman said on Thursday.

The Swedish firm earlier on Thursday said it had replaced Chief Executive Johan Carlstrom until further notice after police launched a preliminary criminal investigation suspecting Carlstrom and a company shareholder of serious insider trade.

Asked if Carlstrom denied the accusation, Urban Fagerstedt, chairman of the board of Fingerprint Cards said: "Absolutely." Fagerstedt said the other person suspected of insider crime, a former board member of the company, also denied the accusation. "According to the information I have that is also the case," Fagerstedt said.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)