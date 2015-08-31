Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
The Finnish city of Oulu hosted the Air Guitar World Championships grand finale on Friday.
The competition, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary, drew thousands of spectators to watch the finalists battle it out on stage with their renditions of selected songs. Russian competitor Kareel "Your Daddy" Blumenkrants took the top prize - a handmade electric guitar.
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.