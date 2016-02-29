HELSINKI Finnish unions and employers' groups reached a preliminary deal on labor reform early on Monday, the head of a union confederation said, raising hopes for the end of a long dispute that triggered strikes and protests last year.

Talks on the changes, which the center-right government says will boost competitiveness and growth in the struggling economy, went on past midnight, Lauri Lyly, the head of SAK, told Finnish media.

The government and individual unions still needed to agree on some details, but "I hope that this could lead to a solution," Lyly said, according to news agency STT.

He did not go into details on the deal but the government has said it wants to cut workers' benefits, freeze wages and move away from centralized wage-setting towards more company-level labor deals in the longer term.

The Finnish economy grew 0.4 percent last year after three years of contraction, and is expected to perform worse than any other country in the European Union except Greece this year.

Finland's problems include high labor costs, a fast-ageing population, a decline in Nokia's (NOKIA.HE) former handset business and a recession in neighboring Russia.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)