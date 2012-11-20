Jutta Urpilainen, the SDP (Social Democrats) party leader and Finance Minister, reacts at the party's reception in Helsinki October 28, 2012 after the Finns went to the polls in local elections. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Finland's finance minister said on Tuesday she was unsure whether euro zone finance ministers would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in the day.

"I'm not at all sure that it will happen. More information is needed before a decision can be made, so the situation is very much open," Jutta Urpilainen told reporters after a parliamentary briefing.

Finance ministers had been seen as likely to give tentative approval for the next tranche on Tuesday though the money is unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt reduction may require further talks.

Urpilainen repeated that Finland was ready to give Greece more time to reach its financing programme targets but said a restructuring of its debt was out of the question. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Andrew Osborn)