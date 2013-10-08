Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
HELSINKI Finnish publisher Sanoma said on Tuesday that it sold its educational publishing business in Hungary, and plans to book a one-off capital loss of 23 million euros ($31 million) in the third quarter.
Sanoma said it sold NTK Educational Holding Zrt to a consortium of members of its management team.
Sanoma has been considering a broad restructuring plan, including cost cuts and asset sales, following a drop in advertising sales.
SAO PAULO China's Zhejiang Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (ZEPC) is in talks to buy a stake in Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, one of the country's biggest, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.