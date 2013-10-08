HELSINKI Finnish publisher Sanoma said on Tuesday that it sold its educational publishing business in Hungary, and plans to book a one-off capital loss of 23 million euros ($31 million) in the third quarter.

Sanoma said it sold NTK Educational Holding Zrt to a consortium of members of its management team.

Sanoma has been considering a broad restructuring plan, including cost cuts and asset sales, following a drop in advertising sales.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)