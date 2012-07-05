MILAN Shares in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI ended higher on Thursday on talk German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) was close to tabling a 1.3 billion euro ($1.61 billion) offer for one of the lossmaking Italian group's units being sold in a restructuring plan.

Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of more than 2 billion euros in 2011, is seeking to raise some 1 billion from asset sales as a vital part of its turnaround strategy.

Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday Siemens was preparing an offer worth around 1.3 billion euros for Finmeccanica's Ansaldo Energia unit, one of a group of energy and transport businesses singled out as non-strategic.

U.S. fund First Reserve bought 45 percent of Ansaldo Energia last year in a deal that valued the company at 1.2 billion euros. The fund has an option to buy the remaining stake if Finmeccanica decides to sell.

Siemens and Finmeccanica declined to comment on the report.

"They (Siemens) have expressed an interest in buying the stake," Genoa city business manager Francesco Oddone told Reuters on Thursday. The company has it headquarters in Genoa.

Oddone said the city of Genoa would be concerned about a foreign buyer taking a big stake in Ansaldo Energia because of possible repercussions on employment.

Ansaldo Energia employs some 3,500 workers worldwide and trade unions have expressed concern an acquisition of a controlling stake by Siemens might lead to job cuts.

Finmeccanica, 32 percent state-owned, has also identified as potentially for sale its Ansaldo Breda unit as well as rail technology group Ansaldo STS and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.

"The sale of Ansaldo Breda and STS has slowed down and is off the radar screen for now. All we hear talk about is Ansaldo Energia," UILM trade union general secretary Antonio Apa told Reuters on Thursday.

Apa said a non-competition pact between Ansaldo Energia and Siemens is due to expire in 2015.

"We've heard nothing official as yet (on Siemens talks) though there have been sporadic contacts," Apa said.

Ansaldo Energia, which makes thermoelectric power plants, made a net loss of 16.3 million euros in 2011 on revenue of 1.2 billion. First-quarter revenues fell 90 percent to 139 million euros from a year before.

Newspaper reports have previously said state-controlled finance company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) might be interested in taking a stake in the unit via its Italian Strategic Fund unit.

"It's being discussed at CDP but I am not aware of any firm interest," said Oddone.

Finmeccanica, whose Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi is under investigation for alleged bribery, is suffering weaker defense electronics sales and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets.

Shares in Finmeccanica ended 2.2 percent higher at 3.2 euros while the Italian blue-chip index .FTMIB was down 2 percent.

($1 = 0.8077 euros)

(Additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Elisa Anzolin; with Jens Hack in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes and Jon Loades-Carter)