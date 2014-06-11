MILAN Italian state controlled defense group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it had signed two agreements with China for possible deals in the helicopters and rail signaling sectors.

The first agreement could lead to the supply of 50 helicopters manufactured by its AgustaWestland unit to China in the next five years, it said in a statement.

The second deal concerns a memorandum of understanding between Finmeccanica unit Ansaldo STS for the supply of rail signaling systems to United Mechanical and Electrical.

The deals were signed in Beijing by Finmeccanica's new Chief Executive Mauro Moretti at the presence of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)