MILAN An Italian union official said on Thursday that Japanese group Hitachi (6501.T) had completed a due diligence on Finmeccanica's SIFI.MI train manufacturing unit AnsaldoBreda and hopes a deal can be clinched by June.

"Given that Hitachi has done the due diligence, it's now just a matter of setting a price. I hope a deal will be done by June because it's important for Finmeccanica and Italy ... on a 50 percent stake," Giovanni Contento, national secretary at Italian metalworkers union UILM, told Reuters.

Finmeccanica, Italy's No. 2 industrial group after car maker Fiat FIA.MI, is planning to sell rail and energy assets for 1 billion euros this year to hang on to its investment-grade credit rating following a 2.3 billion euro ($2.9 billion) net loss in 2011.

Non-strategic assets include AnsaldoBreda, rail technology unit Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) and energy unit Ansaldo Energia.

"For the other assets (Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Energia) we have the whole of 2012 to think things through calmly. And just to be clear on Ansaldo Energia we are against a sale to Siemens (SIEGn.DE)," Contento said.

Loss-making AnsaldoBreda and its unions reached a deal in March over restructuring, which sees breakeven being reached in 2014 and cost savings for 280 million euros in three years, of which 45 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.7849 euros)

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)